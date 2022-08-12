Skip to main content

How to watch Hubert Hurkacz vs. Nick Kyrgios at the National Bank Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel is where you can watch Friday's competition between Nick Kyrgios and Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open.

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Friday, August 12
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kyrgios vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info

Nick KyrgiosHubert Hurkacz

37

World Rank

10

30-8

2022 Match Record

27-12

62-26

2022 Set Record

65-37

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Winner

Last Result

Round of 32

Nick Kyrgios vs. Hubert Hurkacz Recent Performance

  • Kyrgios is coming off a 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 21-ranked Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
  • Hurkacz is coming off a 6-7, 6-2, 7-6 victory over No. 43-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
  • Kyrgios has played 24.1 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches) in his 38 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Kyrgios has won 92.0% of his service games and 20.5% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kyrgios has won 92.4% of his games on serve, and 25.3% on return.
  • In his 39 matches this year, Hurkacz has played an average of 27.3 games across all court surfaces (25.6 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Hurkacz has won 87.3% of his games on serve, and 21.2% on return.
  • On hard courts, Hurkacz has won 21.2% of his return games and 87.0% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
12
2022

Canada - Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
