How to watch Hubert Hurkacz vs. Nick Kyrgios at the National Bank Open
Tennis Channel is where you can watch Friday's competition between Nick Kyrgios and Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 12
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Kyrgios vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info
|Nick Kyrgios
|Hubert Hurkacz
37
World Rank
10
30-8
2022 Match Record
27-12
62-26
2022 Set Record
65-37
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Winner
Last Result
Round of 32
Nick Kyrgios vs. Hubert Hurkacz Recent Performance
- Kyrgios is coming off a 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 21-ranked Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- Hurkacz is coming off a 6-7, 6-2, 7-6 victory over No. 43-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- Kyrgios has played 24.1 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches) in his 38 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Kyrgios has won 92.0% of his service games and 20.5% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kyrgios has won 92.4% of his games on serve, and 25.3% on return.
- In his 39 matches this year, Hurkacz has played an average of 27.3 games across all court surfaces (25.6 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Hurkacz has won 87.3% of his games on serve, and 21.2% on return.
- On hard courts, Hurkacz has won 21.2% of his return games and 87.0% of his service games.
