How to watch Jack Draper vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the National Bank Open
The August 12 matchup between Pablo Carreno Busta and Jack Draper in the quarterfinals at the National Bank Open can be watched on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 12
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Carreno Busta vs. Draper Matchup Info
|Pablo Carreno Busta
|Jack Draper
23
World Rank
82
21-16
2022 Match Record
14-7
52-40
2022 Set Record
29-16
Hamburg European Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Jack Draper Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Carreno Busta beat No. 12-ranked Jannik Sinner, 6-2, 6-4.
- Draper advanced over Gael Monfils 6-2, 0-2 (retired) on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals.
- Through 37 matches this year (across all court types), Carreno Busta has played 25.8 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) and won 53.1% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Carreno Busta has won 79.8% of his games on serve, and 26.4% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Carreno Busta has won 84.7% of his games on serve, and 27.0% on return.
- Draper has played 21 matches this year (winning 55.3% of games across all court types), and 22.6 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Draper has won 27.4% of his return games and 80.8% of his service games.
- Draper has won 81.5% of his service games on hard courts, and 31.3% of his return games.
