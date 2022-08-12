How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Yulia Putintseva at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Don't miss No. 7 Jessica Pegula match up against No. 46 Yulia Putintseva in the quarterfinals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 12
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Pegula vs. Putintseva Matchup Info
|Jessica Pegula
|Yulia Putintseva
7
World Rank
46
26-13
2022 Match Record
20-14
49-32
2022 Set Record
44-35
Citi Open
Last Tournament
32nd Palermo Ladies Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Jessica Pegula vs. Yulia Putintseva Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Pegula beat No. 29-ranked Camila Giorgi, 3-6, 6-0, 7-5.
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Putintseva defeated No. 35-ranked Alison Riske, 6-3, 7-5.
- Pegula has played 39 matches this year across all court types, and 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches).
- Pegula has won 70.3% of her service games this year, and 37.9% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Pegula has won 71.7% of her service games and 33.0% of her return games.
- In her 34 matches this year, Putintseva has played an average of 21.4 games across all court surfaces (21.4 in three-set matches).
- Putintseva has won 63.8% of her service games so far this year, and 40.7% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Putintseva has won 58.3% of her service games and 40.5% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
12
2022
Canada - Quarterfinals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
2:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
