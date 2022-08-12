Skip to main content

How to watch Karolina Pliskova vs. Qinwen Zheng at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Tennis Channel will be showing the quarterfinals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, which features Karolina Pliskova squaring off against Qinwen Zheng on August 12.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Friday, August 12
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Pliskova vs. Zheng Matchup Info

Karolina PliskovaQinwen Zheng

14

World Rank

51

13-12

2022 Match Record

17-13

31-32

2022 Set Record

38-32

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 32

Karolina Pliskova vs. Qinwen Zheng Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 16, Pliskova won 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 versus Maria Sakkari on Thursday.
  • In the Round of 16, Zheng was victorious 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 against Bianca Vanessa Andreescu on Thursday.
  • In her 25 matches so far this year across all court types, Pliskova has played an average of 24.2 games (24.2 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Pliskova has won 33.0% of her return games and 67.6% of her service games.
  • Pliskova has won 67.4% of her service games on hard courts, and 38.3% of her return games.
  • Zheng has played 30 matches this year (winning 51.8% of games across all court types), and 23.0 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches).
  • Zheng has won 29.5% of her return games so far this year, and 71.5% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Zheng has won 27.8% of her return games and 69.4% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
12
2022

Canada - Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
8:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
