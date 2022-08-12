How to watch Karolina Pliskova vs. Qinwen Zheng at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Tennis Channel will be showing the quarterfinals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, which features Karolina Pliskova squaring off against Qinwen Zheng on August 12.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 12
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Pliskova vs. Zheng Matchup Info
|Karolina Pliskova
|Qinwen Zheng
14
World Rank
51
13-12
2022 Match Record
17-13
31-32
2022 Set Record
38-32
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Karolina Pliskova vs. Qinwen Zheng Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16, Pliskova won 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 versus Maria Sakkari on Thursday.
- In the Round of 16, Zheng was victorious 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 against Bianca Vanessa Andreescu on Thursday.
- In her 25 matches so far this year across all court types, Pliskova has played an average of 24.2 games (24.2 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Pliskova has won 33.0% of her return games and 67.6% of her service games.
- Pliskova has won 67.4% of her service games on hard courts, and 38.3% of her return games.
- Zheng has played 30 matches this year (winning 51.8% of games across all court types), and 23.0 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches).
- Zheng has won 29.5% of her return games so far this year, and 71.5% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Zheng has won 27.8% of her return games and 69.4% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
12
2022
Canada - Quarterfinals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
8:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
