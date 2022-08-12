How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the National Bank Open
The quarterfinals of the National Bank Open includes Hubert Hurkacz and Nick Kyrgios going head to head on August 12 at Stade IGA. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 12
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Kyrgios vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info
|Nick Kyrgios
|Hubert Hurkacz
37
World Rank
10
30-8
2022 Match Record
27-12
62-26
2022 Set Record
65-37
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Winner
Last Result
Round of 32
Nick Kyrgios vs. Hubert Hurkacz Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16, Kyrgios won 6-2, 6-3 versus Alex de Minaur on Thursday.
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Hurkacz beat No. 43-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 6-7, 6-2, 7-6.
- Kyrgios has played 24.1 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches) in his 38 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kyrgios has won 92.0% of his games on serve, and 20.5% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kyrgios has won 92.4% of his games on serve, and 25.3% on return.
- Hurkacz has played 39 matches so far this year (winning 54.5% of games across all court surfaces), and 27.3 games per match (25.6 in three-set matches).
- Hurkacz has won 87.3% of his service games so far this year, and 21.2% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Hurkacz has won 87.0% of his games on serve, and 21.2% on return.
How To Watch
August
12
2022
Canada - Quarterfinals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
