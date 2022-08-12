Skip to main content

How to watch Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Jack Draper at the National Bank Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 12 to see the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Pablo Carreno Busta and Jack Draper.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Friday, August 12
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:
  • Court Surface: Hard

Carreno Busta vs. Draper Matchup Info

Pablo Carreno BustaJack Draper

23

World Rank

82

21-16

2022 Match Record

14-7

52-40

2022 Set Record

29-16

Hamburg European Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 32

Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Jack Draper Recent Performance

  • Carreno Busta defeated Jannik Sinner 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 16.
  • Draper was handed a walkover win over Gael Monfils at the National Bank Open in his last scheduled match.
  • Carreno Busta has played 25.8 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) in his 37 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Carreno Busta has won 26.4% of his return games and 79.8% of his service games.
  • Carreno Busta has won 84.7% of his service games on hard courts, and 27% of his return games.
  • Draper has played 22.6 games per match (21 in three-set matches) in his 21 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • Thus far this year, Draper has won 27.4% of his return games and 80.8% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Draper has won 81.5% of his games on serve, and 31.3% on return.

How To Watch

August
12
2022

Canada - Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:50
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
