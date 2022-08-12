How to watch Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Jack Draper at the National Bank Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 12 to see the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Pablo Carreno Busta and Jack Draper.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 12
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Carreno Busta vs. Draper Matchup Info
|Pablo Carreno Busta
|Jack Draper
23
World Rank
82
21-16
2022 Match Record
14-7
52-40
2022 Set Record
29-16
Hamburg European Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Jack Draper Recent Performance
- Carreno Busta defeated Jannik Sinner 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 16.
- Draper was handed a walkover win over Gael Monfils at the National Bank Open in his last scheduled match.
- Carreno Busta has played 25.8 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) in his 37 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Carreno Busta has won 26.4% of his return games and 79.8% of his service games.
- Carreno Busta has won 84.7% of his service games on hard courts, and 27% of his return games.
- Draper has played 22.6 games per match (21 in three-set matches) in his 21 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- Thus far this year, Draper has won 27.4% of his return games and 80.8% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Draper has won 81.5% of his games on serve, and 31.3% on return.
How To Watch
August
12
2022
Canada - Quarterfinals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:50
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
