How to watch Qinwen Zheng vs. Karolina Pliskova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Turn on Tennis Channel on August 12 to see No. 14 Karolina Pliskova challenge No. 51 Qinwen Zheng in the quarterfinals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 12
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Pliskova vs. Zheng Matchup Info
|Karolina Pliskova
|Qinwen Zheng
14
World Rank
51
13-12
2022 Match Record
17-13
31-32
2022 Set Record
38-32
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Karolina Pliskova vs. Qinwen Zheng Recent Performance
- Pliskova beat No. 4-ranked Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals.
- Zheng beat No. 53-ranked Bianca Vanessa Andreescu 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals.
- Pliskova has played 24.2 games per match (24.2 in three-set matches) in her 25 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- Pliskova has won 33.0% of her return games so far this year, and 67.6% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Pliskova has won 38.3% of her return games and 67.4% of her service games.
- Zheng has played 30 matches this year, and 23.0 games per match across all court types (23.0 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Zheng has won 29.5% of her return games and 71.5% of her service games.
- Zheng has won 27.8% of her return games on hard courts, and 69.4% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
12
2022
Canada - Quarterfinals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
8:15
PM/EST
