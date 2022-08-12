How to watch Simona Halep vs. Cori Gauff at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
The quarterfinals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 in Toronto is the site where Simona Halep and Cori Gauff will come together for their August 12 matchup, which can be watched on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 12
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Gauff vs. Halep Matchup Info
|Cori Gauff
|Simona Halep
11
World Rank
15
30-14
2022 Match Record
35-11
63-33
2022 Set Record
74-22
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Cori Gauff vs. Simona Halep Recent Performance
- Gauff is coming off a 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 victory over No. 6-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- In the Round of 16, Halep won 6-2, 7-5 against Jil Teichmann on Thursday.
- Through 44 matches so far this year (across all court types), Gauff has played 20.5 games per match (20.5 in three-set matches) and won 55.5% of them.
- Thus far this year, Gauff has won 39.0% of her return games and 71.9% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Gauff has won 75.3% of her service games and 33.2% of her return games.
- In her 46 matches so far this year, Halep has played an average of 18.8 games across all court types (18.8 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Halep has won 74.7% of her service games and 47.7% of her return games.
- Halep has won 76.3% of her service games on hard courts, and 48.7% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
12
2022
Canada - Quarterfinals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
