How to watch Simona Halep vs. Cori Gauff at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

The quarterfinals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 in Toronto is the site where Simona Halep and Cori Gauff will come together for their August 12 matchup, which can be watched on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Simona Halep at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Friday, August 12
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Gauff vs. Halep Matchup Info

Cori GauffSimona Halep

11

World Rank

15

30-14

2022 Match Record

35-11

63-33

2022 Set Record

74-22

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Cori Gauff vs. Simona Halep Recent Performance

  • Gauff is coming off a 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 victory over No. 6-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
  • In the Round of 16, Halep won 6-2, 7-5 against Jil Teichmann on Thursday.
  • Through 44 matches so far this year (across all court types), Gauff has played 20.5 games per match (20.5 in three-set matches) and won 55.5% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Gauff has won 39.0% of her return games and 71.9% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Gauff has won 75.3% of her service games and 33.2% of her return games.
  • In her 46 matches so far this year, Halep has played an average of 18.8 games across all court types (18.8 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Halep has won 74.7% of her service games and 47.7% of her return games.
  • Halep has won 76.3% of her service games on hard courts, and 48.7% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
12
2022

Canada - Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
