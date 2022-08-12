How to watch Tommy Paul vs. Daniel Evans at the National Bank Open
Friday's quarterfinals of the National Bank Open slots Daniel Evans versus Tommy Paul at Stade IGA. The match can be watched on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Tommy Paul at the National Bank Open
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 12
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Evans vs. Paul Matchup Info
|Daniel Evans
|Tommy Paul
39
World Rank
34
13-17
2022 Match Record
27-19
29-38
2022 Set Record
61-50
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Daniel Evans vs. Tommy Paul Recent Performance
- Evans is coming off a 7-6, 1-6, 7-5 victory over No. 13-ranked Taylor Fritz in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- Paul is coming off a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 16-ranked Marin Cilic in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- Evans has played 30 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.9 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches).
- Evans has won 72.9% of his service games this year, and 25.6% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Evans has won 76.1% of his games on serve, and 29.2% on return.
- Paul has played 46 matches so far this year, and 24.8 games per match across all court types (23.9 in three-set matches).
- Paul has won 25.4% of his return games this year, and 77.9% of his service games.
- Paul has won 79.3% of his service games on hard courts, and 27.0% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
12
2022
Canada - Quarterfinals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)