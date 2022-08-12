How to watch Yulia Putintseva vs. Jessica Pegula at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Fire up Tennis Channel on Friday to watch the quarterfinals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, which features Jessica Pegula squaring off against Yulia Putintseva.
How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Yulia Putintseva at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 12
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Pegula vs. Putintseva Matchup Info
|Jessica Pegula
|Yulia Putintseva
7
World Rank
46
26-13
2022 Match Record
20-14
49-32
2022 Set Record
44-35
Citi Open
Last Tournament
32nd Palermo Ladies Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Jessica Pegula vs. Yulia Putintseva Recent Performance
- Pegula is coming off a 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 victory over No. 29-ranked Camila Giorgi in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Putintseva defeated No. 35-ranked Alison Riske, 6-3, 7-5.
- Pegula has played 39 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches).
- Pegula has won 70.3% of her service games so far this year, and 37.9% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Pegula has won 71.7% of her games on serve, and 33.0% on return.
- Through 34 matches so far this year, Putintseva has played 21.4 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches) and won 53.8% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Putintseva has won 63.8% of her service games so far this year, and 40.7% of her return games.
- Putintseva has won 58.3% of her service games on hard courts, and 40.5% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
12
2022
Canada - Quarterfinals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
2:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)