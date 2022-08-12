How to Watch National Bank Open Quarterfinals: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

The quarterfinals of the National Bank Open in Canada start off with the volatile Nick Kyrgios today.

There are eight total matches between the men’s and women’s singles draws today at the National Bank Open in Canada. Each draw has four quarterfinals matches, starting with Nick Kyrgios taking on Hubert Hurkacz and Coco Gauff and Simona Halep each taking center court. Today’s matches will set up the semifinals in this tournament which is often referred to as the Canada Masters.

How to Watch Canada—Quarterfinals today:

Game Date: Aug. 12, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

The last time Kyrgios and Hurkacz took the court together, saw Hurkacz win in three sets 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 in a very competitive match earlier this year:

That last match between Kyrgios and Hurkacz was a very tightly contested match that saw Kyrgios take an early lead, then go through two marathon sets where Hurkacz outlasted him for the win.

The other men’s singles match features Casper Ruud taking on Felix Auger-Aliassime, two top ten ranked players taking the court, as well as Dan Evans vs. Tommy Paul and Jack Draper challenging Pablo Carreño Busta.

Over in the women’s draw, after Gauff and Halep take Center Court, Jessica Pegula takes on Yulia Putintseva, Belinda Bencic is challenged by Beatriz Haddad Maia and Karolina Plíšková faces Qinwen Zheng.

There are also seven doubles quarterfinals draw matches with four in the men’s draw and three more in the women’s draw.

Pegula, Gauff and Putintseva all are playing in singles and doubles today for the women with Hurkacz and Evans also playing double duty for the men.

