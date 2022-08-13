Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 USTA Billie Jean King Girl's National Championship: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

The namesake of a legend hosts the 2022 USTA Billie Jean King Girl’s National Championships today.

This year’s USTA Billie Jean King Girl’s National Championship takes place from the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, California. The best 16 and 18-year-old tennis players take the court with the opportunity to learn from the legend, play in a huge tournament and start to build their legacy this weekend. Today features the semifinals of the girls 18-year-old draw, with the finals taking place tomorrow.

How to Watch 2022 USTA Billie Jean King Girl's National Championship today:

Game Date: Aug. 13, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch 2022 USTA Billie Jean King Girl's National Championship online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial!

Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Open, Billie Jean King hosts her amateur tournament for women’s tennis as the legend had countless moments at the major tournament.

Today’s semifinal matches for the 18-and-under girls draw feature four of the best overall amateur players in the world.

Katherine Hui is challenged by Valerie Glozman in the first semifinal match after both girls advanced in three-set matches.

In the second match, Eleana Yu and Ariana Pursoo look to fill in the final seat in the finals. They both won in straight sets and did not get much pushback from their opponents in the quarterfinals.

Also on the schedule today are the 16-and-under doubles finals and the 18-and-under doubles semifinals, setting up three championship matches tomorrow.

Over in the 16-year-old draw, Christasha McNeil and Alyssa Ahn will face off in the finals. Ahn won in three sets over Claire Zhang (4-6, 6-4, 6-4) in a fairly standard match while McNeil won in a battle against Tianmei Wang (7-6 (7-5), 6-4, 7-6 (11-9)).

Regional restrictions may apply.

