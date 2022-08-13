How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the National Bank Open
On Saturday, August 13, tune in to Tennis Channel to see Hubert Hurkacz play Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the National Bank Open in Montréal, Canada.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Saturday, August 13
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Hurkacz vs. Ruud Matchup Info
|Hubert Hurkacz
|Casper Ruud
10
World Rank
7
28-12
2022 Match Record
32-11
67-38
2022 Set Record
75-36
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Swiss Open Gstaad
Round of 32
Last Result
Winner
Hubert Hurkacz vs. Casper Ruud Recent Performance
- In the quarterfinals, Hurkacz won 7-6, 6-7, 6-1 against Nick Kyrgios on Friday.
- In the quarterfinals on Friday, Ruud defeated No. 9-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-1, 6-2.
- Hurkacz has played 40 matches this year across all court types, and 27.5 games per match (25.8 in three-set matches).
- Hurkacz has won 87.5% of his service games this year, and 21.1% of his return games.
- Hurkacz has won 87.5% of his service games on hard courts, and 21.0% of his return games.
- Ruud has played 25.6 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches) in his 43 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Ruud has won 25.8% of his return games this year, and 84.5% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Ruud has won 87.5% of his service games and 27.6% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
13
2022
Canada - Semifinals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
