How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the National Bank Open

On Saturday, August 13, tune in to Tennis Channel to see Hubert Hurkacz play Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the National Bank Open in Montréal, Canada.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Semifinal
  • Date: Saturday, August 13
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Hurkacz vs. Ruud Matchup Info

Hubert HurkaczCasper Ruud

10

World Rank

7

28-12

2022 Match Record

32-11

67-38

2022 Set Record

75-36

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Swiss Open Gstaad

Round of 32

Last Result

Winner

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Casper Ruud Recent Performance

  • In the quarterfinals, Hurkacz won 7-6, 6-7, 6-1 against Nick Kyrgios on Friday.
  • In the quarterfinals on Friday, Ruud defeated No. 9-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-1, 6-2.
  • Hurkacz has played 40 matches this year across all court types, and 27.5 games per match (25.8 in three-set matches).
  • Hurkacz has won 87.5% of his service games this year, and 21.1% of his return games.
  • Hurkacz has won 87.5% of his service games on hard courts, and 21.0% of his return games.
  • Ruud has played 25.6 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches) in his 43 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • Ruud has won 25.8% of his return games this year, and 84.5% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Ruud has won 87.5% of his service games and 27.6% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Canada - Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
