How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the National Bank Open

On Saturday, August 13, tune in to Tennis Channel to see Pablo Carreno Busta play Daniel Evans in the semifinals of the National Bank Open in Montréal, Canada.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Semifinal
  • Date: Saturday, August 13
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Carreno Busta vs. Evans Matchup Info

Pablo Carreno BustaDaniel Evans

23

World Rank

39

22-16

2022 Match Record

13-17

54-40

2022 Set Record

29-38

Hamburg European Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Daniel Evans Recent Performance

  • Carreno Busta beat Jack Draper 7-6, 6-1 on Friday in the quarterfinals.
  • Evans is coming off a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 34-ranked Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals on Friday.
  • In his 38 matches this year across all court surfaces, Carreno Busta has played an average of 25.6 games (23.3 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Carreno Busta has won 80.0% of his service games and 26.7% of his return games.
  • Carreno Busta has won 85.0% of his service games on hard courts, and 27.7% of his return games.
  • Evans has played 30 matches this year, and 22.9 games per match across all court surfaces (22.7 in three-set matches).
  • Evans has won 72.9% of his service games this year, and 25.6% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Evans has won 76.1% of his service games and 29.2% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Canada - Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
8:00
PM/EST
