How to watch Hubert Hurkacz vs. Casper Ruud at the National Bank Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 13 to see the semifinals of the National Bank Open, which includes a matchup between Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Saturday, August 13
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Hurkacz vs. Ruud Matchup Info
|Hubert Hurkacz
|Casper Ruud
10
World Rank
7
28-12
2022 Match Record
32-11
67-38
2022 Set Record
75-36
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Swiss Open Gstaad
Round of 32
Last Result
Winner
Hubert Hurkacz vs. Casper Ruud Recent Performance
- In the quarterfinals, Hurkacz was victorious 7-6, 6-7, 6-1 against Nick Kyrgios on Friday.
- Ruud beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-2 on Friday in the quarterfinals.
- Hurkacz has played 27.5 games per match (25.8 in three-set matches) in his 40 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Hurkacz has won 87.5% of his games on serve, and 21.1% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Hurkacz has won 87.5% of his games on serve, and 21% on return.
- In his 43 matches this year, Ruud has played an average of 25.6 games across all court surfaces (22.8 in three-set matches).
- Ruud has won 25.8% of his return games this year, and 84.5% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Ruud has won 27.6% of his return games and 87.5% of his service games.
