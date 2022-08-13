How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Simona Halep at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
The semifinals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 includes Simona Halep and Jessica Pegula going head to head on August 13 at Aviva Centre. Check it out on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Saturday, August 13
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Pegula vs. Halep Matchup Info
|Jessica Pegula
|Simona Halep
7
World Rank
15
26-13
2022 Match Record
36-11
49-32
2022 Set Record
76-22
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Jessica Pegula vs. Simona Halep Recent Performance
- Pegula defeated Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-3 on Friday in the quarterfinals.
- Halep is coming off a 6-4, 7-6 win over No. 11-ranked Cori Gauff in the quarterfinals on Friday.
- Through 39 matches so far this year (across all court types), Pegula has played 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches) and won 53.9% of them.
- Pegula has won 37.9% of her return games so far this year, and 70.3% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Pegula has won 33% of her return games and 71.7% of her service games.
- Halep has played 47 matches this year, and 18.9 games per match across all court types (18.9 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Halep has won 74.2% of her games on serve, and 48% on return.
- On hard courts, Halep has won 49.2% of her return games and 75.3% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
13
2022
Canada - Semifinals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
