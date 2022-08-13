Skip to main content

How to watch Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Daniel Evans at the National Bank Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Pablo Carreno Busta and Daniel Evans are slated to go head to head on Saturday, August 13 in the semifinals of the National Bank Open, and you can tune in to see it on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Daniel Evans at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Semifinal
  • Date: Saturday, August 13
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Carreno Busta vs. Evans Matchup Info

Pablo Carreno BustaDaniel Evans

23

World Rank

39

22-16

2022 Match Record

13-17

54-40

2022 Set Record

29-38

Hamburg European Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Daniel Evans Recent Performance

  • In the quarterfinals on Friday, Carreno Busta defeated No. 82-ranked Jack Draper, 7-6, 6-1.
  • Evans defeated No. 34-ranked Tommy Paul 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Friday to reach the semifinals.
  • Carreno Busta has played 25.6 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) in his 38 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Thus far this year, Carreno Busta has won 80.0% of his service games and 26.7% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Carreno Busta has won 85.0% of his games on serve, and 27.7% on return.
  • Evans has played 22.9 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches) in his 30 matches so far this year across all court types.
  • So far this year, Evans has won 25.6% of his return games and 72.9% of his service games.
  • Evans has won 29.2% of his return games on hard courts, and 76.1% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Canada - Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 5, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Houston Dynamo FC forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) goes up for a header against Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Tristan Blackmon (6) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Houston Dynamo vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Cristian Espinoza (10) reacts during the second half against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Aug 10, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA; Arizona Diamondbacks batter Ketel Marte dodges an inside pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field. Mlb Pirates At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Aug 10, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA; Arizona Diamondbacks batter Ketel Marte dodges an inside pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field. Mlb Pirates At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Soccer

Pumas UNAM vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff59 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Daniel Evans at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1013813692h
Soccer

How to Watch Third Place Match, Alliance United vs. Varsity FC:

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
imago1013799821h
Other

How to Watch MX2 Finland: Race 2

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago