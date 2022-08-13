How to watch Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Daniel Evans at the National Bank Open
Pablo Carreno Busta and Daniel Evans are slated to go head to head on Saturday, August 13 in the semifinals of the National Bank Open, and you can tune in to see it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Saturday, August 13
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Carreno Busta vs. Evans Matchup Info
|Pablo Carreno Busta
|Daniel Evans
23
World Rank
39
22-16
2022 Match Record
13-17
54-40
2022 Set Record
29-38
Hamburg European Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Daniel Evans Recent Performance
- In the quarterfinals on Friday, Carreno Busta defeated No. 82-ranked Jack Draper, 7-6, 6-1.
- Evans defeated No. 34-ranked Tommy Paul 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Friday to reach the semifinals.
- Carreno Busta has played 25.6 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) in his 38 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Carreno Busta has won 80.0% of his service games and 26.7% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Carreno Busta has won 85.0% of his games on serve, and 27.7% on return.
- Evans has played 22.9 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches) in his 30 matches so far this year across all court types.
- So far this year, Evans has won 25.6% of his return games and 72.9% of his service games.
- Evans has won 29.2% of his return games on hard courts, and 76.1% of his service games.
