How to watch Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Daniel Evans at the National Bank Open

Pablo Carreno Busta and Daniel Evans are slated to go head to head on Saturday, August 13 in the semifinals of the National Bank Open, and you can tune in to see it on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: National Bank Open

National Bank Open Round: Semifinal

Semifinal Date: Saturday, August 13

Saturday, August 13 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel

Court Surface: Hard

Carreno Busta vs. Evans Matchup Info

Pablo Carreno Busta Daniel Evans 23 World Rank 39 22-16 2022 Match Record 13-17 54-40 2022 Set Record 29-38 Hamburg European Open Last Tournament Citi Open Round of 16 Last Result Quarterfinal

Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Daniel Evans Recent Performance