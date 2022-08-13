Skip to main content

How to watch Simona Halep vs. Jessica Pegula at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

The semifinals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 features Simona Halep and Jessica Pegula going toe to toe on August 13 at Aviva Centre. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Semifinal
  • Date: Saturday, August 13
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Pegula vs. Halep Matchup Info

Jessica PegulaSimona Halep

7

World Rank

15

26-13

2022 Match Record

36-11

49-32

2022 Set Record

76-22

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 16

Jessica Pegula vs. Simona Halep Recent Performance

  • Pegula beat Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-3 on Friday in the quarterfinals.
  • Halep beat No. 11-ranked Cori Gauff 6-4, 7-6 on Friday to reach the semifinals.
  • In her 39 matches so far this year across all court types, Pegula has played an average of 20.1 games (20.1 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Pegula has won 70.3% of her service games and 37.9% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Pegula has won 71.7% of her games on serve, and 33.0% on return.
  • Halep has played 18.9 games per match (18.9 in three-set matches) in her 47 matches this year across all court types.
  • Halep has won 74.2% of her service games so far this year, and 48.0% of her return games.
  • Halep has won 49.2% of her return games on hard courts, and 75.3% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Canada - Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
