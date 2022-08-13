How to watch Simona Halep vs. Jessica Pegula at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
The semifinals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 features Simona Halep and Jessica Pegula going toe to toe on August 13 at Aviva Centre. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Saturday, August 13
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Pegula vs. Halep Matchup Info
|Jessica Pegula
|Simona Halep
7
World Rank
15
26-13
2022 Match Record
36-11
49-32
2022 Set Record
76-22
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Jessica Pegula vs. Simona Halep Recent Performance
- Pegula beat Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-3 on Friday in the quarterfinals.
- Halep beat No. 11-ranked Cori Gauff 6-4, 7-6 on Friday to reach the semifinals.
- In her 39 matches so far this year across all court types, Pegula has played an average of 20.1 games (20.1 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Pegula has won 70.3% of her service games and 37.9% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Pegula has won 71.7% of her games on serve, and 33.0% on return.
- Halep has played 18.9 games per match (18.9 in three-set matches) in her 47 matches this year across all court types.
- Halep has won 74.2% of her service games so far this year, and 48.0% of her return games.
- Halep has won 49.2% of her return games on hard courts, and 75.3% of her service games.
