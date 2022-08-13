How to Watch National Bank Open Canada Semifinals

The National Bank Open showcases the semifinals of the men’s and women’s singles draws as well as both doubles draws with eight total matches. The women get things started on Center Court with a huge match between Jessica Pegula and Simona Halep, with the women and men taking turns on the main courts in Toronto and Montreal today. Pegula is also in action in doubles with the potential to win both the women’s singles and doubles tournaments this weekend.

How to Watch Canada - Semifinals today:

Game Date: Aug. 13, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Canada - Semifinals online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Hubert Hurkacz was in one of the toughest matches in the quarterfinals against Nick Kyrgios, advancing with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (5-7), 6-1.

The men’s singles draw comes down to Hurkacz challenging Casper Ruud and Dan Evans taking on Pablo Carreño Busto to see who will take Center Court in the finals on Sunday.

For the women, Pegula takes on Halep while Beatriz Haddad Maia challenges Karolina Plíšková.

The day kicks off with two top-15 ranked women in Pegula and Halep, two veterans looking to get in the win column this year. Pegula has zero wins in 2022 while Halep is looking for a win for the first time since the very first tournament of the season in Melbourne.

In the first match of the day for the men’s draw, two top-10 players duel with seventh-ranked Rudd and 10th-ranked Hurkacz as the two high-level players look to make the finals.

The rest of the day wraps up with Haddad Maia and Plíšková and is capped off with the final match of the day between Evans and Carreño Busto.

Regional restrictions may apply.