How to Watch National Bank Open Semifinals Canada

How to Watch Canada - Semifinals: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

The final two semifinals of the National Bank Open from Canada take the court today.

The second half of the day in Canada for the National Bank Open features the second semifinal matches for the men’s and women’s draws, with two doubles semifinal matches as well. For the women, Beatrix Haddad Maia takes on Karolina Plíšková while the men feature Dan Evans and Pablo Carreño Busta to fill in the second slot of the finals in Montreal and Toronto tomorrow.

How to Watch Canada - Semifinals today:

Game Date: Aug. 13, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Canada - Semifinals online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Beatriz Haddad Maia is on a roll with upsets every round, taking out 12th-ranked Belinda Bencic (2-6, 6-3, 6-3) in the quarterfinals.

Haddad Maia has been on a roll this week. She defeated Laylah Fernandez in the round of 32, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 followed by a win over the top-ranked woman in the world, Iga Świątek 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

In three straight matches, Haddad Maia has wins over three different top-15 players as she takes on Plíšková, another top-15 player for the opportunity to advance to the finals tomorrow.

Plíšková has a huge win over Maria Sakkari (6-1, 6-7 (9-11), 6-3) in the round of 16 with three other wins against quality opponents to make the semifinals.

Over in the men’s draw, Evans takes on Carreño Busta for the first time in singles as the two veterans have never faced each other one-on-one in their careers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Canada - Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
