How to Watch Girl's National Championship: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

The final day of the 2022 USTA Billie Jean Girl’s National championships feature the 18-and-under group wrapping up their singles and doubles tournaments. The tournament also featured the 16-and-under girls draws for singles and doubles that took place Sunday morning. In the 18-and under-draw, the final comes down to Eleana Yu and Valerie Glozman for the singles championship.

All of the amateur players in this tournament hope to win in the four Major tournaments like Billie Jean King did during her career.

The semifinals were anticlimactic, as both 18-and-under girls finalists won in straight sets. Yu dominated with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Ariana Pursoo, as she continues her success this week.

Overall, Yu has gone 10-1 in sets and 63-25 games on her way to the finals, proving to be about as dominant as any amateur has been in years.

Her opponent, Glozman has been equally terrific, going 10-1 in sets and 63-25 in matches.

Over in doubles, Reese Brantmeier and Clervie Ngounoue take on Natalie Block and Piper Charney in the finals.

