How to watch Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Nick Kyrgios at the Western & Southern Open
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the match between Nick Kyrgios and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Sunday, when they compete in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Kyrgios vs. Davidovich Fokina Matchup Info
|Nick Kyrgios
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
37
World Rank
36
33-9
2022 Match Record
18-20
69-29
2022 Set Record
50-50
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Nick Kyrgios vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Recent Performance
- In his most recent tournament, the National Bank Open, Kyrgios was defeated in the quarterfinals by No. 10-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, 6-7, 7-6, 1-6.
- Davidovich Fokina was defeated in his last match, 6-1, 3-6, 4-6 against Diego Schwartzman in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on August 9, 2022.
- In his 42 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Kyrgios has played an average of 24.2 games (21.2 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kyrgios has won 91.4% of his games on serve, and 21.0% on return.
- Kyrgios has won 91.0% of his service games on hard courts, and 25.3% of his return games.
- Davidovich Fokina has played 27.0 games per match (24.3 in three-set matches) in his 38 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Thus far this year, Davidovich Fokina has won 28.1% of his return games and 72.8% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Davidovich Fokina has won 72.2% of his service games and 23.1% of his return games.
