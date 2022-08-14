How to watch Alex de Minaur vs. Alexander Bublik at the Western & Southern Open
If you're hoping to see No. 41 Alexander Bublik face off against No. 21 Alex de Minaur in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 14, tune in to Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Bublik vs. de Minaur Matchup Info
|Alexander Bublik
|Alex de Minaur
41
World Rank
21
20-19
2022 Match Record
30-17
48-46
2022 Set Record
73-47
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Alexander Bublik vs. Alex de Minaur Recent Performance
- Bublik most recently played on August 8, 2022, a 2-6, 3-6 loss to No. 46-ranked Jenson Brooksby in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.
- In his most recent tournament, the National Bank Open, de Minaur was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 37-ranked Nick Kyrgios, 2-6, 3-6.
- In his 39 matches this year across all court types, Bublik has played an average of 24.8 games (23.0 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bublik has won 77.5% of his games on serve, and 21.9% on return.
- Bublik has won 18.9% of his return games on hard courts, and 75.0% of his service games.
- de Minaur has played 47 matches this year, and 25.4 games per match across all court surfaces (22.9 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, de Minaur has won 76.8% of his games on serve, and 31.1% on return.
- de Minaur has won 29.9% of his return games on hard courts, and 79.8% of his service games.
