How to watch Alex Molcan vs. Diego Schwartzman at the Western & Southern Open

Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Alex Molcan and Diego Schwartzman on Sunday, when they meet in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Molcan vs. Schwartzman Matchup Info

Alex MolcanDiego Schwartzman

42

World Rank

15

24-18

2022 Match Record

24-17

57-48

2022 Set Record

58-51

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Alex Molcan vs. Diego Schwartzman Recent Performance

  • Molcan is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open, to No. 7-ranked Casper Ruud, 6-7, 3-6.
  • Schwartzman is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open, at the hands of No. 43-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 4-6, 2-6.
  • Molcan has played 42 matches so far this year across all court types, and 25.0 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Molcan has won 76.5% of his games on serve, and 25.9% on return.
  • On hard courts, Molcan has won 21.3% of his return games and 73.7% of his service games.
  • Schwartzman has played 41 matches so far this year, and 25.3 games per match across all court types (23.5 in three-set matches).
  • Schwartzman has won 34.7% of his return games this year, and 68.2% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Schwartzman has won 27.1% of his return games and 69.8% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
