How to watch Alexander Bublik vs. Alex de Minaur at the Western & Southern Open
Sunday's Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open slots Alexander Bublik against Alex de Minaur at Lindner Family Tennis Center. The match airs on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Alexander Bublik vs. Alex de Minaur at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Bublik vs. de Minaur Matchup Info
|Alexander Bublik
|Alex de Minaur
41
World Rank
21
20-19
2022 Match Record
30-17
48-46
2022 Set Record
73-47
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Alexander Bublik vs. Alex de Minaur Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Bublik came up short 2-6, 3-6 against Jenson Brooksby in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.
- de Minaur most recently played on August 11, 2022, a 2-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 37-ranked Nick Kyrgios in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open.
- Through 39 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Bublik has played 24.8 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches) and won 49.9% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bublik has won 77.5% of his games on serve, and 21.9% on return.
- On hard courts, Bublik has won 18.9% of his return games and 75.0% of his service games.
- de Minaur has played 47 matches this year, and 25.4 games per match across all court types (22.9 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, de Minaur has won 31.1% of his return games and 76.8% of his service games.
- On hard courts, de Minaur has won 29.9% of his return games and 79.8% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
14
2022
Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)