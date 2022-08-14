Skip to main content

How to watch Alexander Bublik vs. Alex de Minaur at the Western & Southern Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open slots Alexander Bublik against Alex de Minaur at Lindner Family Tennis Center. The match airs on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Bublik vs. de Minaur Matchup Info

Alexander BublikAlex de Minaur

41

World Rank

21

20-19

2022 Match Record

30-17

48-46

2022 Set Record

73-47

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 16

Alexander Bublik vs. Alex de Minaur Recent Performance

  • In his most recent match, Bublik came up short 2-6, 3-6 against Jenson Brooksby in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.
  • de Minaur most recently played on August 11, 2022, a 2-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 37-ranked Nick Kyrgios in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open.
  • Through 39 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Bublik has played 24.8 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches) and won 49.9% of them.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bublik has won 77.5% of his games on serve, and 21.9% on return.
  • On hard courts, Bublik has won 18.9% of his return games and 75.0% of his service games.
  • de Minaur has played 47 matches this year, and 25.4 games per match across all court types (22.9 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, de Minaur has won 31.1% of his return games and 76.8% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, de Minaur has won 29.9% of his return games and 79.8% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
