How to watch Andy Murray vs. Stan Wawrinka at the Western & Southern Open

Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 14 to see the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, which includes a matchup between Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray.

How to watch Stan Wawrinka vs. Andy Murray at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Wawrinka vs. Murray Matchup Info

Stan WawrinkaAndy Murray

322

World Rank

48

3-7

2022 Match Record

19-14

10-19

2022 Set Record

42-37

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 64

Stan Wawrinka vs. Andy Murray Recent Performance

  • In his most recent tournament, the National Bank Open, Wawrinka was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 44-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6.
  • Murray was defeated in his most recent match, 1-6, 3-6 against Taylor Fritz in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on August 9, 2022.
  • Through 10 matches this year (across all court types), Wawrinka has played 28.9 games per match (26.4 in three-set matches) and won 44.6% of them.
  • So far this year, Wawrinka has won 75.5% of his service games and 14.4% of his return games.
  • Wawrinka has won 76.9% of his service games on hard courts, and 14.3% of his return games.
  • In his 33 matches so far this year, Murray has played an average of 23.5 games across all court surfaces (21.2 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Murray has won 79.6% of his service games and 23.9% of his return games.
  • Murray has won 75.0% of his service games on hard courts, and 22.2% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
