How to watch Andy Murray vs. Stan Wawrinka at the Western & Southern Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 14 to see the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, which includes a matchup between Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray.
How to watch Stan Wawrinka vs. Andy Murray at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Wawrinka vs. Murray Matchup Info
|Stan Wawrinka
|Andy Murray
322
World Rank
48
3-7
2022 Match Record
19-14
10-19
2022 Set Record
42-37
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 64
Stan Wawrinka vs. Andy Murray Recent Performance
- In his most recent tournament, the National Bank Open, Wawrinka was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 44-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6.
- Murray was defeated in his most recent match, 1-6, 3-6 against Taylor Fritz in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on August 9, 2022.
- Through 10 matches this year (across all court types), Wawrinka has played 28.9 games per match (26.4 in three-set matches) and won 44.6% of them.
- So far this year, Wawrinka has won 75.5% of his service games and 14.4% of his return games.
- Wawrinka has won 76.9% of his service games on hard courts, and 14.3% of his return games.
- In his 33 matches so far this year, Murray has played an average of 23.5 games across all court surfaces (21.2 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Murray has won 79.6% of his service games and 23.9% of his return games.
- Murray has won 75.0% of his service games on hard courts, and 22.2% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
14
2022
Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)