How to watch Aslan Karatsev vs. Brandon Nakashima at the Western & Southern Open
On Sunday, August 14 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Brandon Nakashima and Aslan Karatsev meet for a match in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Aslan Karatsev vs. Brandon Nakashima at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Karatsev vs. Nakashima Matchup Info
|Aslan Karatsev
|Brandon Nakashima
38
World Rank
63
14-21
2022 Match Record
23-18
41-53
2022 Set Record
58-46
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 64
Aslan Karatsev vs. Brandon Nakashima Recent Performance
- Karatsev came up short in his most recent match, 4-6, 4-6 versus Maxime Cressy in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on August 9, 2022.
- In his most recent tournament, the National Bank Open, Nakashima was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 11-ranked Cameron Norrie, 4-6, 4-6.
- In his 35 matches this year across all court surfaces, Karatsev has played an average of 26.6 games (24.0 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Karatsev has won 74.6% of his service games and 23.1% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Karatsev has won 77.3% of his games on serve, and 23.7% on return.
- Through 41 matches this year, Nakashima has played 25.8 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches) and won 51.6% of them (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Nakashima has won 82.1% of his games on serve, and 20.5% on return.
- Nakashima has won 83.2% of his service games on hard courts, and 18.6% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
14
2022
Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)