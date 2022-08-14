How to watch Benjamin Bonzi vs. John Isner at the Western & Southern Open
Tennis Channel is where you can watch Sunday's match between Benjamin Bonzi and Benjamin Bonzi in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Bonzi vs. Isner Matchup Info
|Benjamin Bonzi
|John Isner
49
World Rank
33
17-18
2022 Match Record
17-13
41-38
2022 Set Record
47-41
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Benjamin Bonzi vs. John Isner Recent Performance
- In his previous tournament, the National Bank Open, Bonzi was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 24-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 7-6, 5-7, 3-6.
- Isner is coming off a defeat in the quarterfinals at the Truist Atlanta Open, at the hands of No. 43-ranked Jenson Brooksby, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6.
- Bonzi has played 23.0 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches) in his 35 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Bonzi has won 21.3% of his return games and 81.7% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Bonzi has won 79.5% of his service games and 22.2% of his return games.
- Isner has played 30 matches this year (winning 49.7% of games across all court surfaces), and 32.6 games per match (27.8 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Isner has won 88.5% of his games on serve, and 11.4% on return.
- On hard courts, Isner has won 89.7% of his service games and 9.2% of his return games.
