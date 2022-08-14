Skip to main content

How to watch Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Maxime Cressy at the Western & Southern Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 14 to watch the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, which includes a matchup between Botic Van de Zandschulp and Maxime Cressy.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Van de Zandschulp vs. Cressy Matchup Info

Botic Van de ZandschulpMaxime Cressy

25

World Rank

31

26-20

2022 Match Record

29-20

60-50

2022 Set Record

74-56

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Maxime Cressy Recent Performance

  • In his last match, Van de Zandschulp came up short 1-6, 2-6 versus Cameron Norrie in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.
  • Cressy came up short in his most recent match, 6-7, 6-7 versus Gael Monfils in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open on August 10, 2022.
  • Van de Zandschulp has played 46 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 24.6 games per match (23.2 in three-set matches).
  • Van de Zandschulp has won 77.0% of his service games so far this year, and 27.6% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Van de Zandschulp has won 26.1% of his return games and 78.2% of his service games.
  • Cressy has played 49 matches so far this year, and 27.8 games per match across all court surfaces (24.8 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Cressy has won 16.8% of his return games and 85.9% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Cressy has won 17.5% of his return games and 87.3% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
