How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Aslan Karatsev at the Western & Southern Open
The Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is the site where Brandon Nakashima and Aslan Karatsev will come together for their August 14 match, which is airing on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Karatsev vs. Nakashima Matchup Info
|Aslan Karatsev
|Brandon Nakashima
38
World Rank
63
14-21
2022 Match Record
23-18
41-53
2022 Set Record
58-46
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 64
Aslan Karatsev vs. Brandon Nakashima Recent Performance
- Karatsev was defeated in his last match, 4-6, 4-6 versus Maxime Cressy in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on August 9, 2022.
- In his last match, Nakashima lost 4-6, 4-6 against Cameron Norrie in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.
- In his 35 matches this year across all court types, Karatsev has played an average of 26.6 games (24.0 in three-set matches).
- Karatsev has won 74.6% of his service games so far this year, and 23.1% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Karatsev has won 77.3% of his games on serve, and 23.7% on return.
- Nakashima has played 25.8 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches) in his 41 matches so far this year across all court types.
- Nakashima has won 82.1% of his service games this year, and 20.5% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Nakashima has won 83.2% of his service games and 18.6% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
14
2022
Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Start your free trial today!