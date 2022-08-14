How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Aslan Karatsev at the Western & Southern Open

The Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is the site where Brandon Nakashima and Aslan Karatsev will come together for their August 14 match, which is airing on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Aslan Karatsev vs. Brandon Nakashima at the Western & Southern Open

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, August 14

Sunday, August 14 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Karatsev vs. Nakashima Matchup Info

Aslan Karatsev Brandon Nakashima 38 World Rank 63 14-21 2022 Match Record 23-18 41-53 2022 Set Record 58-46 National Bank Open Last Tournament National Bank Open Round of 64 Last Result Round of 64

Aslan Karatsev vs. Brandon Nakashima Recent Performance