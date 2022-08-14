Skip to main content

How to watch Cameron Norrie vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune at the Western & Southern Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

To watch Sunday's matchup between No. 11 Cameron Norrie and No. 26 Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, check out Tennis Channel.

How to watch Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Cameron Norrie at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Rune vs. Norrie Matchup Info

Holger Vitus Nodskov RuneCameron Norrie

26

World Rank

11

24-22

2022 Match Record

34-14

60-50

2022 Set Record

82-44

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Cameron Norrie Recent Performance

  • Rune is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open, at the hands of No. 23-ranked Pablo Carreno Busta, 0-6, 3-6.
  • Norrie is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the National Bank Open, to No. 9-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime, 3-6, 4-6.
  • Rune has played 23.5 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches) in his 46 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Rune has won 77.9% of his service games and 24.0% of his return games.
  • Rune has won 79.2% of his service games on hard courts, and 20.3% of his return games.
  • In his 48 matches so far this year, Norrie has played an average of 25.8 games across all court surfaces (23.8 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Norrie has won 29.0% of his return games and 80.1% of his service games.
  • Norrie has won 29.7% of his return games on hard courts, and 81.3% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1013784089h
Hockey

How to Watch Czechia vs Latvia in IIHF World Juniors

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Francisco Cerundolo at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Denis Shapovalov at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Filip Krajinovic vs. Daniel Evans at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Sebastian Baez at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Diego Schwartzman vs. Alex Molcan at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Alex Molcan vs. Diego Schwartzman at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Aslan Karatsev at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Francisco Cerundolo vs. Roberto Bautista Agut at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago