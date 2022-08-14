How to watch Cameron Norrie vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune at the Western & Southern Open
To watch Sunday's matchup between No. 11 Cameron Norrie and No. 26 Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, check out Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Rune vs. Norrie Matchup Info
|Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
|Cameron Norrie
26
World Rank
11
24-22
2022 Match Record
34-14
60-50
2022 Set Record
82-44
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Cameron Norrie Recent Performance
- Rune is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open, at the hands of No. 23-ranked Pablo Carreno Busta, 0-6, 3-6.
- Norrie is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the National Bank Open, to No. 9-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime, 3-6, 4-6.
- Rune has played 23.5 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches) in his 46 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Rune has won 77.9% of his service games and 24.0% of his return games.
- Rune has won 79.2% of his service games on hard courts, and 20.3% of his return games.
- In his 48 matches so far this year, Norrie has played an average of 25.8 games across all court surfaces (23.8 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Norrie has won 29.0% of his return games and 80.1% of his service games.
- Norrie has won 29.7% of his return games on hard courts, and 81.3% of his service games.
