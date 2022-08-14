Skip to main content

How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Filip Krajinovic at the Western & Southern Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, August 14 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Daniel Evans and Filip Krajinovic meet for a matchup in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Krajinovic vs. Evans Matchup Info

Filip KrajinovicDaniel Evans

47

World Rank

39

16-14

2022 Match Record

13-17

37-39

2022 Set Record

29-38

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Filip Krajinovic vs. Daniel Evans Recent Performance

  • In his most recent match, Krajinovic was defeated 2-6, 6-1, 0-6 against Evans in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.
  • Evans won his last match, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 over Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open on August 12, 2022.
  • Krajinovic has played 30 matches this year across all court types, and 25.7 games per match (23 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Krajinovic has won 76.2% of his games on serve, and 23.1% on return.
  • On hard courts, Krajinovic has won 72.4% of his service games and 24.2% of his return games.
  • In his 30 matches so far this year, Evans has played an average of 22.9 games across all court surfaces (22.7 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Evans has won 25.6% of his return games and 72.9% of his service games.
  • Evans has won 76.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 29.2% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
