How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Filip Krajinovic at the Western & Southern Open
On Sunday, August 14 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Daniel Evans and Filip Krajinovic meet for a matchup in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Filip Krajinovic vs. Daniel Evans at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Krajinovic vs. Evans Matchup Info
|Filip Krajinovic
|Daniel Evans
47
World Rank
39
16-14
2022 Match Record
13-17
37-39
2022 Set Record
29-38
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Filip Krajinovic vs. Daniel Evans Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Krajinovic was defeated 2-6, 6-1, 0-6 against Evans in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.
- Evans won his last match, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 over Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open on August 12, 2022.
- Krajinovic has played 30 matches this year across all court types, and 25.7 games per match (23 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Krajinovic has won 76.2% of his games on serve, and 23.1% on return.
- On hard courts, Krajinovic has won 72.4% of his service games and 24.2% of his return games.
- In his 30 matches so far this year, Evans has played an average of 22.9 games across all court surfaces (22.7 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Evans has won 25.6% of his return games and 72.9% of his service games.
- Evans has won 76.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 29.2% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
14
2022
Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)