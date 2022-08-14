How to watch Denis Shapovalov vs. Grigor Dimitrov at the Western & Southern Open
The Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open includes Grigor Dimitrov and Denis Shapovalov going toe to toe on August 14 at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Denis Shapovalov vs. Grigor Dimitrov at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Shapovalov vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info
|Denis Shapovalov
|Grigor Dimitrov
22
World Rank
19
14-16
2022 Match Record
20-15
42-45
2022 Set Record
46-38
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Denis Shapovalov vs. Grigor Dimitrov Recent Performance
- Shapovalov last played on August 8, 2022, a 5-7, 6-7 defeat by No. 21-ranked Alex de Minaur in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.
- Dimitrov lost his most recent match, 6-7, 5-7 versus de Minaur in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open on August 10, 2022.
- Shapovalov has played 30 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 30.0 games per match (25.4 in three-set matches).
- Shapovalov has won 81.4% of his service games so far this year, and 17.9% of his return games.
- Shapovalov has won 82.4% of his service games on hard courts, and 20.3% of his return games.
- In his 35 matches so far this year, Dimitrov has played an average of 24.8 games across all court surfaces (23.9 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Dimitrov has won 80.3% of his games on serve, and 24.3% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Dimitrov has won 81.3% of his games on serve, and 19.8% on return.
How To Watch
August
14
2022
Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)