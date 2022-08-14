Skip to main content

How to watch Denis Shapovalov vs. Grigor Dimitrov at the Western & Southern Open

The Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open includes Grigor Dimitrov and Denis Shapovalov going toe to toe on August 14 at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Shapovalov vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info

Denis ShapovalovGrigor Dimitrov

22

World Rank

19

14-16

2022 Match Record

20-15

42-45

2022 Set Record

46-38

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 32

Denis Shapovalov vs. Grigor Dimitrov Recent Performance

  • Shapovalov last played on August 8, 2022, a 5-7, 6-7 defeat by No. 21-ranked Alex de Minaur in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.
  • Dimitrov lost his most recent match, 6-7, 5-7 versus de Minaur in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open on August 10, 2022.
  • Shapovalov has played 30 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 30.0 games per match (25.4 in three-set matches).
  • Shapovalov has won 81.4% of his service games so far this year, and 17.9% of his return games.
  • Shapovalov has won 82.4% of his service games on hard courts, and 20.3% of his return games.
  • In his 35 matches so far this year, Dimitrov has played an average of 24.8 games across all court surfaces (23.9 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Dimitrov has won 80.3% of his games on serve, and 24.3% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Dimitrov has won 81.3% of his games on serve, and 19.8% on return.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
