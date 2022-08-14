How to watch Diego Schwartzman vs. Alex Molcan at the Western & Southern Open
Turn on Tennis Channel on August 14 to watch the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Alex Molcan and Diego Schwartzman.
How to watch Alex Molcan vs. Diego Schwartzman at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Molcan vs. Schwartzman Matchup Info
|Alex Molcan
|Diego Schwartzman
42
World Rank
15
24-18
2022 Match Record
24-17
57-48
2022 Set Record
58-51
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Alex Molcan vs. Diego Schwartzman Recent Performance
- Molcan is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open, to No. 7-ranked Casper Ruud, 6-7, 3-6.
- Schwartzman last played on August 10, 2022, a 4-6, 2-6 loss to No. 43-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.
- Molcan has played 42 matches this year across all court types, and 25.0 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Molcan has won 25.9% of his return games and 76.5% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Molcan has won 73.7% of his service games and 21.3% of his return games.
- Schwartzman has played 41 matches so far this year (winning 51.4% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.3 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches).
- Schwartzman has won 68.2% of his service games so far this year, and 34.7% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Schwartzman has won 27.1% of his return games and 69.8% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
14
2022
