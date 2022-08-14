How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Jeffrey John Wolf at the Western & Southern Open
Don't miss No. 44 Emil Ruusuvuori match up against No. 84 Jeffrey John Wolf in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Jeffrey John Wolf at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Ruusuvuori vs. Wolf Matchup Info
|Emil Ruusuvuori
|Jeffrey John Wolf
44
World Rank
84
29-21
2022 Match Record
14-9
71-57
2022 Set Record
32-20
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Recent Performance
- Ruusuvuori last played on August 9, 2022, a 3-6, 7-6, 2-6 loss to No. 10-ranked Hubert Hurkacz in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.
- Wolf most recently played on August 5, 2022, a 2-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 8-ranked Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.
- Ruusuvuori has played 50 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 25.0 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Ruusuvuori has won 77.5% of his service games and 25.7% of his return games.
- Ruusuvuori has won 27.3% of his return games on hard courts, and 79.9% of his service games.
- Wolf has played 23 matches so far this year (winning 51.8% of games across all court surfaces), and 23.1 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches).
- Wolf has won 72.5% of his service games this year, and 22.9% of his return games.
- Wolf has won 73.3% of his service games on hard courts, and 23.5% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
14
2022
Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)