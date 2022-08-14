How to watch Filip Krajinovic vs. Daniel Evans at the Western & Southern Open

If you're wanting to check out No. 47 Filip Krajinovic face off against No. 39 Daniel Evans in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 14, turn on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, August 14

Sunday, August 14 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Krajinovic vs. Evans Matchup Info

Filip Krajinovic Daniel Evans 47 World Rank 39 16-14 2022 Match Record 13-17 37-39 2022 Set Record 29-38 National Bank Open Last Tournament Citi Open Round of 64 Last Result Quarterfinal

Filip Krajinovic vs. Daniel Evans Recent Performance