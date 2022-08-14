Skip to main content

How to watch Filip Krajinovic vs. Daniel Evans at the Western & Southern Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

If you're wanting to check out No. 47 Filip Krajinovic face off against No. 39 Daniel Evans in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 14, turn on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Filip Krajinovic vs. Daniel Evans at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Krajinovic vs. Evans Matchup Info

Filip KrajinovicDaniel Evans

47

World Rank

39

16-14

2022 Match Record

13-17

37-39

2022 Set Record

29-38

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Filip Krajinovic vs. Daniel Evans Recent Performance

  • Krajinovic came up short in his last match, 2-6, 6-1, 0-6 against Evans in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on August 9, 2022.
  • Evans won his last match, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 over Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open on August 12, 2022.
  • In his 30 matches this year across all court surfaces, Krajinovic has played an average of 25.7 games (23.0 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Krajinovic has won 76.2% of his service games and 23.1% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Krajinovic has won 24.2% of his return games and 72.4% of his service games.
  • Evans has played 22.9 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches) in his 30 matches so far this year across all court types.
  • Evans has won 25.6% of his return games this year, and 72.9% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Evans has won 76.1% of his games on serve, and 29.2% on return.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1013784089h
Hockey

How to Watch Czechia vs Latvia in IIHF World Juniors

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Francisco Cerundolo at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Denis Shapovalov at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Filip Krajinovic vs. Daniel Evans at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Sebastian Baez at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Diego Schwartzman vs. Alex Molcan at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Alex Molcan vs. Diego Schwartzman at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Aslan Karatsev at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Francisco Cerundolo vs. Roberto Bautista Agut at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago