How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs. Matteo Berrettini at the Western & Southern Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Matteo Berrettini take on Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Sunday.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Berrettini vs. Tiafoe Matchup Info
|Matteo Berrettini
|Frances Tiafoe
14
World Rank
24
20-6
2022 Match Record
20-17
49-24
2022 Set Record
55-48
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Matteo Berrettini vs. Frances Tiafoe Recent Performance
- Berrettini lost his most recent match, 3-6, 2-6 versus Pablo Carreno Busta in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on August 9, 2022.
- Tiafoe lost his most recent match, 7-5, 1-6, 4-6 versus Taylor Fritz in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open on August 10, 2022.
- Through 26 matches this year (across all court types), Berrettini has played 28.2 games per match (24.5 in three-set matches) and won 53.7% of them.
- Berrettini has won 19.7% of his return games this year, and 88.4% of his service games.
- Berrettini has won 17.0% of his return games on hard courts, and 86.9% of his service games.
- Tiafoe has played 37 matches this year (winning 50.2% of games across all court types), and 28.8 games per match (25.9 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Tiafoe has won 21.7% of his return games and 79.2% of his service games.
- Tiafoe has won 80.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 19.5% of his return games.
