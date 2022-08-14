Skip to main content

How to watch Francisco Cerundolo vs. Roberto Bautista Agut at the Western & Southern Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Roberto Bautista Agut and Francisco Cerundolo are on track to go head to head in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 14, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Francisco Cerundolo at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Bautista Agut vs. Cerundolo Matchup Info

Roberto Bautista AgutFrancisco Cerundolo

18

World Rank

27

24-12

2022 Match Record

26-17

53-28

2022 Set Record

55-45

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 64

Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Francisco Cerundolo Recent Performance

  • In his last tournament, the National Bank Open, Bautista Agut was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 7-ranked Casper Ruud, 7-6, 6-7, 4-6.
  • Cerundolo was defeated in his last match, 6-7, 7-5, 3-6 versus Karen Khachanov in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on August 8, 2022.
  • Bautista Agut has played 36 matches this year across all court types, and 22.5 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
  • Bautista Agut has won 32.4% of his return games so far this year, and 80.5% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Bautista Agut has won 78.0% of his games on serve, and 32.7% on return.
  • Cerundolo has played 43 matches this year (winning 52.5% of games across all court surfaces), and 23.2 games per match (22.6 in three-set matches).
  • Cerundolo has won 33.2% of his return games so far this year, and 74.1% of his service games.
  • Cerundolo has won 80.0% of his service games on hard courts, and 30.4% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
