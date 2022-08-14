How to watch Francisco Cerundolo vs. Roberto Bautista Agut at the Western & Southern Open
Roberto Bautista Agut and Francisco Cerundolo are on track to go head to head in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 14, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
- Court Surface: Hard
Bautista Agut vs. Cerundolo Matchup Info
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|Francisco Cerundolo
18
World Rank
27
24-12
2022 Match Record
26-17
53-28
2022 Set Record
55-45
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 64
Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Francisco Cerundolo Recent Performance
- In his last tournament, the National Bank Open, Bautista Agut was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 7-ranked Casper Ruud, 7-6, 6-7, 4-6.
- Cerundolo was defeated in his last match, 6-7, 7-5, 3-6 versus Karen Khachanov in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on August 8, 2022.
- Bautista Agut has played 36 matches this year across all court types, and 22.5 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
- Bautista Agut has won 32.4% of his return games so far this year, and 80.5% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Bautista Agut has won 78.0% of his games on serve, and 32.7% on return.
- Cerundolo has played 43 matches this year (winning 52.5% of games across all court surfaces), and 23.2 games per match (22.6 in three-set matches).
- Cerundolo has won 33.2% of his return games so far this year, and 74.1% of his service games.
- Cerundolo has won 80.0% of his service games on hard courts, and 30.4% of his return games.
