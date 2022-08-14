How to watch Francisco Cerundolo vs. Roberto Bautista Agut at the Western & Southern Open

Roberto Bautista Agut and Francisco Cerundolo are on track to go head to head in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 14, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Francisco Cerundolo at the Western & Southern Open

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, August 14

Sunday, August 14 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Bautista Agut vs. Cerundolo Matchup Info

Roberto Bautista Agut Francisco Cerundolo 18 World Rank 27 24-12 2022 Match Record 26-17 53-28 2022 Set Record 55-45 National Bank Open Last Tournament National Bank Open Round of 16 Last Result Round of 64

