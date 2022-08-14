Skip to main content

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Denis Shapovalov at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Denis Shapovalov and Grigor Dimitrov on Sunday, when they compete in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center.

How to watch Denis Shapovalov vs. Grigor Dimitrov at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Shapovalov vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info

Denis ShapovalovGrigor Dimitrov

22

World Rank

19

14-16

2022 Match Record

20-15

42-45

2022 Set Record

46-38

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 32

Denis Shapovalov vs. Grigor Dimitrov Recent Performance

  • In his last tournament, the National Bank Open, Shapovalov was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 21-ranked Alex de Minaur, 5-7, 6-7.
  • In his last match, Dimitrov lost 6-7, 5-7 versus de Minaur in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.
  • Through 30 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Shapovalov has played 30.0 games per match (25.4 in three-set matches) and won 49.5% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Shapovalov has won 17.9% of his return games and 81.4% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Shapovalov has won 20.3% of his return games and 82.4% of his service games.
  • In his 35 matches so far this year, Dimitrov has played an average of 24.8 games across all court types (23.9 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Dimitrov has won 24.3% of his return games and 80.3% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Dimitrov has won 19.8% of his return games and 81.3% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
