How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Denis Shapovalov at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Denis Shapovalov and Grigor Dimitrov on Sunday, when they compete in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center.

How to watch Denis Shapovalov vs. Grigor Dimitrov at the Western & Southern Open

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, August 14

Sunday, August 14 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Shapovalov vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info

Denis Shapovalov Grigor Dimitrov 22 World Rank 19 14-16 2022 Match Record 20-15 42-45 2022 Set Record 46-38 National Bank Open Last Tournament National Bank Open Round of 64 Last Result Round of 32

Denis Shapovalov vs. Grigor Dimitrov Recent Performance