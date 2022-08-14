How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Denis Shapovalov at the Western & Southern Open
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Denis Shapovalov and Grigor Dimitrov on Sunday, when they compete in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center.
How to watch Denis Shapovalov vs. Grigor Dimitrov at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Shapovalov vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info
|Denis Shapovalov
|Grigor Dimitrov
22
World Rank
19
14-16
2022 Match Record
20-15
42-45
2022 Set Record
46-38
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Denis Shapovalov vs. Grigor Dimitrov Recent Performance
- In his last tournament, the National Bank Open, Shapovalov was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 21-ranked Alex de Minaur, 5-7, 6-7.
- In his last match, Dimitrov lost 6-7, 5-7 versus de Minaur in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.
- Through 30 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Shapovalov has played 30.0 games per match (25.4 in three-set matches) and won 49.5% of them.
- Thus far this year, Shapovalov has won 17.9% of his return games and 81.4% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Shapovalov has won 20.3% of his return games and 82.4% of his service games.
- In his 35 matches so far this year, Dimitrov has played an average of 24.8 games across all court types (23.9 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Dimitrov has won 24.3% of his return games and 80.3% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Dimitrov has won 19.8% of his return games and 81.3% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
14
2022
Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
