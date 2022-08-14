Skip to main content

How to watch Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Cameron Norrie at the Western & Southern Open

Tennis Channel will be airing the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, which includes Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune taking on Cameron Norrie on August 14.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Rune vs. Norrie Matchup Info

Holger Vitus Nodskov RuneCameron Norrie

26

World Rank

11

24-22

2022 Match Record

34-14

60-50

2022 Set Record

82-44

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Cameron Norrie Recent Performance

  • In his most recent tournament, the National Bank Open, Rune was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 23-ranked Pablo Carreno Busta, 0-6, 3-6.
  • Norrie last played on August 11, 2022, a 3-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 9-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open.
  • Rune has played 46 matches so far this year across all court types, and 23.5 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches).
  • Rune has won 77.9% of his service games this year, and 24.0% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Rune has won 79.2% of his games on serve, and 20.3% on return.
  • Norrie has played 48 matches this year, and 25.8 games per match across all court types (23.8 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Norrie has won 29.0% of his return games and 80.1% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Norrie has won 81.3% of his service games and 29.7% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
