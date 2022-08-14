How to watch Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Cameron Norrie at the Western & Southern Open
Tennis Channel will be airing the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, which includes Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune taking on Cameron Norrie on August 14.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Rune vs. Norrie Matchup Info
|Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
|Cameron Norrie
26
World Rank
11
24-22
2022 Match Record
34-14
60-50
2022 Set Record
82-44
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Cameron Norrie Recent Performance
- In his most recent tournament, the National Bank Open, Rune was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 23-ranked Pablo Carreno Busta, 0-6, 3-6.
- Norrie last played on August 11, 2022, a 3-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 9-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open.
- Rune has played 46 matches so far this year across all court types, and 23.5 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches).
- Rune has won 77.9% of his service games this year, and 24.0% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Rune has won 79.2% of his games on serve, and 20.3% on return.
- Norrie has played 48 matches this year, and 25.8 games per match across all court types (23.8 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Norrie has won 29.0% of his return games and 80.1% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Norrie has won 81.3% of his service games and 29.7% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
14
2022
Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
