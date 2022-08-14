Skip to main content

How to watch Hubert Hurkacz vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the National Bank Open

Check out Tennis Channel to view Sunday's bout between No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz and No. 23 Pablo Carreno Busta in the finals at the National Bank Open.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Final
  • Date: Sunday, August 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:
  • Court Surface: Hard

Hurkacz vs. Carreno Busta Matchup Info

Hubert HurkaczPablo Carreno Busta

10

World Rank

23

29-12

2022 Match Record

23-16

69-39

2022 Set Record

56-41

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Hamburg European Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Pablo Carreno Busta Recent Performance

  • Hurkacz is coming off a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 7-ranked Casper Ruud in the semifinals on Saturday.
  • In the semifinals, Carreno Busta won 7-5, 6-7, 6-2 against Daniel Evans on Saturday.
  • Hurkacz has played 27.5 games per match (25.9 in three-set matches) in his 41 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Hurkacz has won 87.3% of his games on serve, and 21.5% on return.
  • On hard courts, Hurkacz has won 21.8% of his return games and 87.1% of his service games.
  • Carreno Busta has played 39 matches so far this year (winning 53.5% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.8 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Carreno Busta has won 26.8% of his return games and 80.1% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Carreno Busta has won 28.0% of his return games and 84.8% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

