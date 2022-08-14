How to watch Hubert Hurkacz vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the National Bank Open
Check out Tennis Channel to view Sunday's bout between No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz and No. 23 Pablo Carreno Busta in the finals at the National Bank Open.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Final
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Hurkacz vs. Carreno Busta Matchup Info
|Hubert Hurkacz
|Pablo Carreno Busta
10
World Rank
23
29-12
2022 Match Record
23-16
69-39
2022 Set Record
56-41
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Hamburg European Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Hubert Hurkacz vs. Pablo Carreno Busta Recent Performance
- Hurkacz is coming off a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 7-ranked Casper Ruud in the semifinals on Saturday.
- In the semifinals, Carreno Busta won 7-5, 6-7, 6-2 against Daniel Evans on Saturday.
- Hurkacz has played 27.5 games per match (25.9 in three-set matches) in his 41 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Hurkacz has won 87.3% of his games on serve, and 21.5% on return.
- On hard courts, Hurkacz has won 21.8% of his return games and 87.1% of his service games.
- Carreno Busta has played 39 matches so far this year (winning 53.5% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.8 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Carreno Busta has won 26.8% of his return games and 80.1% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Carreno Busta has won 28.0% of his return games and 84.8% of his service games.
