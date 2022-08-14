How to watch Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Emil Ruusuvuori at the Western & Southern Open
Emil Ruusuvuori and Jeffrey John Wolf are slated to go head to head on Sunday, August 14 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, and you can tune in to witness it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Ruusuvuori vs. Wolf Matchup Info
|Emil Ruusuvuori
|Jeffrey John Wolf
44
World Rank
84
29-21
2022 Match Record
14-9
71-57
2022 Set Record
32-20
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Recent Performance
- Ruusuvuori is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open, at the hands of No. 10-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, 3-6, 7-6, 2-6.
- In his most recent tournament, the Citi Open, Wolf was beaten in the quarterfinals by No. 8-ranked Andrey Rublev, 2-6, 3-6.
- Ruusuvuori has played 50 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 25.0 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches).
- Ruusuvuori has won 77.5% of his service games this year, and 25.7% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Ruusuvuori has won 79.9% of his games on serve, and 27.3% on return.
- Through 23 matches so far this year, Wolf has played 23.1 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches) and won 51.8% of them (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Wolf has won 72.5% of his service games and 22.9% of his return games.
- Wolf has won 23.5% of his return games on hard courts, and 73.3% of his service games.
