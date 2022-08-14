Skip to main content

How to watch Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Emil Ruusuvuori at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Emil Ruusuvuori and Jeffrey John Wolf are slated to go head to head on Sunday, August 14 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, and you can tune in to witness it on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Ruusuvuori vs. Wolf Matchup Info

Emil RuusuvuoriJeffrey John Wolf

44

World Rank

84

29-21

2022 Match Record

14-9

71-57

2022 Set Record

32-20

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Recent Performance

  • Ruusuvuori is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open, at the hands of No. 10-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, 3-6, 7-6, 2-6.
  • In his most recent tournament, the Citi Open, Wolf was beaten in the quarterfinals by No. 8-ranked Andrey Rublev, 2-6, 3-6.
  • Ruusuvuori has played 50 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 25.0 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches).
  • Ruusuvuori has won 77.5% of his service games this year, and 25.7% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Ruusuvuori has won 79.9% of his games on serve, and 27.3% on return.
  • Through 23 matches so far this year, Wolf has played 23.1 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches) and won 51.8% of them (across all court types).
  • Thus far this year, Wolf has won 72.5% of his service games and 22.9% of his return games.
  • Wolf has won 23.5% of his return games on hard courts, and 73.3% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
