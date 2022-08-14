How to watch Jenson Brooksby vs. Tommy Paul at the Western & Southern Open
Tennis Channel is where you can tune in to Sunday's matchup between Tommy Paul and Tommy Paul in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Paul vs. Brooksby Matchup Info
|Tommy Paul
|Jenson Brooksby
34
World Rank
46
27-20
2022 Match Record
19-15
62-52
2022 Set Record
43-38
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Last Result
Round of 32
Tommy Paul vs. Jenson Brooksby Recent Performance
- Paul came up short in his most recent match, 6-1, 3-6, 4-6 against Daniel Evans in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open on August 12, 2022.
- In his last tournament, the National Bank Open, Brooksby was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 18-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut, 5-7, 1-6.
- Through 47 matches so far this year (across all court types), Paul has played 24.9 games per match (23.9 in three-set matches) and won 51.7% of them.
- So far this year, Paul has won 25.1% of his return games and 78.0% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Paul has won 26.5% of his return games and 79.5% of his service games.
- Brooksby has played 34 matches so far this year (winning 51.6% of games across all court types), and 21.9 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Brooksby has won 75.1% of his games on serve, and 27.6% on return.
- On hard courts, Brooksby has won 30.3% of his return games and 78.3% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
14
2022
Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
