How to watch Jenson Brooksby vs. Tommy Paul at the Western & Southern Open

Tennis Channel is where you can tune in to Sunday's matchup between Jenson Brooksby and Tommy Paul in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

How to watch Tommy Paul vs. Jenson Brooksby at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Paul vs. Brooksby Matchup Info

Tommy PaulJenson Brooksby

34

World Rank

46

27-20

2022 Match Record

19-15

62-52

2022 Set Record

43-38

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Last Result

Round of 32

Tommy Paul vs. Jenson Brooksby Recent Performance

  • Paul came up short in his most recent match, 6-1, 3-6, 4-6 against Daniel Evans in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open on August 12, 2022.
  • In his last tournament, the National Bank Open, Brooksby was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 18-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut, 5-7, 1-6.
  • Through 47 matches so far this year (across all court types), Paul has played 24.9 games per match (23.9 in three-set matches) and won 51.7% of them.
  • So far this year, Paul has won 25.1% of his return games and 78.0% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Paul has won 26.5% of his return games and 79.5% of his service games.
  • Brooksby has played 34 matches so far this year (winning 51.6% of games across all court types), and 21.9 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Brooksby has won 75.1% of his games on serve, and 27.6% on return.
  • On hard courts, Brooksby has won 30.3% of his return games and 78.3% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
