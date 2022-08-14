How to watch John Isner vs. Benjamin Bonzi at the Western & Southern Open
The August 14 matchup between Benjamin Bonzi and John Isner in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open can be watched on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Bonzi vs. Isner Matchup Info
|Benjamin Bonzi
|John Isner
49
World Rank
33
17-18
2022 Match Record
17-13
41-38
2022 Set Record
47-41
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Benjamin Bonzi vs. John Isner Recent Performance
- Bonzi lost his most recent match, 7-6, 5-7, 3-6 against Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on August 9, 2022.
- In his previous tournament, the Truist Atlanta Open, Isner was defeated in the quarterfinals by No. 43-ranked Jenson Brooksby, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6.
- Bonzi has played 35 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 23.0 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Bonzi has won 21.3% of his return games and 81.7% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Bonzi has won 22.2% of his return games and 79.5% of his service games.
- Isner has played 30 matches so far this year, and 32.6 games per match across all court types (27.8 in three-set matches).
- Isner has won 88.5% of his service games this year, and 11.4% of his return games.
- Isner has won 89.7% of his service games on hard courts, and 9.2% of his return games.
