How to watch Karen Khachanov vs. Sebastian Korda at the Western & Southern Open
On Sunday, August 14, tune in to Tennis Channel to see Karen Khachanov play Sebastian Korda in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio.
How to watch Karen Khachanov vs. Sebastian Korda at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Khachanov vs. Korda Matchup Info
|Karen Khachanov
|Sebastian Korda
28
World Rank
52
27-19
2022 Match Record
19-15
64-54
2022 Set Record
50-37
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Karen Khachanov vs. Sebastian Korda Recent Performance
- Khachanov is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open, at the hands of No. 16-ranked Marin Cilic, 3-6, 2-6.
- Korda last played on August 5, 2022, a 2-6, 7-5, 3-6 loss to No. 115-ranked Mikael Ymer in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.
- Through 46 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Khachanov has played 25.8 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches) and won 50.8% of them.
- So far this year, Khachanov has won 79.9% of his service games and 21.3% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Khachanov has won 80.8% of his games on serve, and 21.2% on return.
- Korda has played 34 matches this year, and 25 games per match across all court types (22.6 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Korda has won 75.1% of his games on serve, and 31.1% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Korda has won 75.3% of his games on serve, and 32.4% on return.
How To Watch
August
14
2022
Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)