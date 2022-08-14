How to watch Mackenzie McDonald vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili at the Western & Southern Open
Tennis Channel will be showing the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, which features Mackenzie McDonald taking on Nikoloz Basilashvili on August 14.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
McDonald vs. Basilashvili Matchup Info
|Mackenzie McDonald
|Nikoloz Basilashvili
72
World Rank
29
17-22
2022 Match Record
13-21
48-53
2022 Set Record
32-48
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
Hamburg European Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Mackenzie McDonald vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili Recent Performance
- McDonald last played on August 8, 2022, a 6-7, 4-6 loss to No. 42-ranked Alex Molcan in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.
- In his last match, Basilashvili came up short 4-6, 0-6 versus Aslan Karatsev in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open.
- In his 39 matches so far this year across all court types, McDonald has played an average of 25.3 games (23.4 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, McDonald has won 25.2% of his return games and 73.6% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, McDonald has won 71.3% of his games on serve, and 27.6% on return.
- Basilashvili has played 34 matches this year (winning 44.8% of games across all court surfaces), and 24.4 games per match (20.7 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Basilashvili has won 70.6% of his games on serve, and 19.5% on return.
- On hard courts, Basilashvili has won 65.7% of his service games and 21.6% of his return games.
