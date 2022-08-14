How to watch Matteo Berrettini vs. Frances Tiafoe at the Western & Southern Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Matteo Berrettini and Frances Tiafoe are scheduled to square off on Sunday, August 14 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, and you can tune in to watch on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Matteo Berrettini vs. Frances Tiafoe at the Western & Southern Open

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, August 14

Sunday, August 14 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Berrettini vs. Tiafoe Matchup Info

Matteo Berrettini Frances Tiafoe 14 World Rank 24 20-6 2022 Match Record 20-17 49-24 2022 Set Record 55-48 National Bank Open Last Tournament National Bank Open Round of 64 Last Result Round of 32

Matteo Berrettini vs. Frances Tiafoe Recent Performance