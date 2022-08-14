Skip to main content

How to watch Matteo Berrettini vs. Frances Tiafoe at the Western & Southern Open

Matteo Berrettini and Frances Tiafoe are scheduled to square off on Sunday, August 14 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, and you can tune in to watch on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Berrettini vs. Tiafoe Matchup Info

Matteo BerrettiniFrances Tiafoe

14

World Rank

24

20-6

2022 Match Record

20-17

49-24

2022 Set Record

55-48

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 32

Matteo Berrettini vs. Frances Tiafoe Recent Performance

  • Berrettini last played on August 9, 2022, a 3-6, 2-6 loss to No. 23-ranked Pablo Carreno Busta in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.
  • Tiafoe dropped his most recent match, 7-5, 1-6, 4-6 against Taylor Fritz in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open on August 10, 2022.
  • Berrettini has played 26 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 28.2 games per match (24.5 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Berrettini has won 88.4% of his service games and 19.7% of his return games.
  • Berrettini has won 17.0% of his return games on hard courts, and 86.9% of his service games.
  • Tiafoe has played 28.8 games per match (25.9 in three-set matches) in his 37 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • So far this year, Tiafoe has won 21.7% of his return games and 79.2% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Tiafoe has won 80.1% of his service games and 19.5% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
