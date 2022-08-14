How to watch Matteo Berrettini vs. Frances Tiafoe at the Western & Southern Open
Matteo Berrettini and Frances Tiafoe are scheduled to square off on Sunday, August 14 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, and you can tune in to watch on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Berrettini vs. Tiafoe Matchup Info
|Matteo Berrettini
|Frances Tiafoe
14
World Rank
24
20-6
2022 Match Record
20-17
49-24
2022 Set Record
55-48
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Matteo Berrettini vs. Frances Tiafoe Recent Performance
- Berrettini last played on August 9, 2022, a 3-6, 2-6 loss to No. 23-ranked Pablo Carreno Busta in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.
- Tiafoe dropped his most recent match, 7-5, 1-6, 4-6 against Taylor Fritz in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open on August 10, 2022.
- Berrettini has played 26 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 28.2 games per match (24.5 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Berrettini has won 88.4% of his service games and 19.7% of his return games.
- Berrettini has won 17.0% of his return games on hard courts, and 86.9% of his service games.
- Tiafoe has played 28.8 games per match (25.9 in three-set matches) in his 37 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Tiafoe has won 21.7% of his return games and 79.2% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Tiafoe has won 80.1% of his service games and 19.5% of his return games.
How To Watch
