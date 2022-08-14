How to watch Maxime Cressy vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp at the Western & Southern Open
Tennis Channel is where you can see Sunday's match between Botic Van de Zandschulp and Botic Van de Zandschulp in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
How to watch Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Maxime Cressy at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Van de Zandschulp vs. Cressy Matchup Info
|Botic Van de Zandschulp
|Maxime Cressy
25
World Rank
31
26-20
2022 Match Record
29-20
60-50
2022 Set Record
74-56
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Maxime Cressy Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Van de Zandschulp was defeated 1-6, 2-6 against Cameron Norrie in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.
- In his last match, Cressy was defeated 6-7, 6-7 against Gael Monfils in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.
- Van de Zandschulp has played 46 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 24.6 games per match (23.2 in three-set matches).
- Van de Zandschulp has won 27.6% of his return games so far this year, and 77.0% of his service games.
- Van de Zandschulp has won 78.2% of his service games on hard courts, and 26.1% of his return games.
- Cressy has played 49 matches so far this year (winning 52.2% of games across all court types), and 27.8 games per match (24.8 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Cressy has won 16.8% of his return games and 85.9% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Cressy has won 87.3% of his service games and 17.5% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
14
2022
Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
