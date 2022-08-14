Skip to main content

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Western & Southern Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kyrgios and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina are on track to compete in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 14, and you can see it on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kyrgios vs. Davidovich Fokina Matchup Info

Nick KyrgiosAlejandro Davidovich Fokina

37

World Rank

36

33-9

2022 Match Record

18-20

69-29

2022 Set Record

50-50

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 64

Nick Kyrgios vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Recent Performance

  • In his most recent match, Kyrgios was defeated 6-7, 7-6, 1-6 against Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open.
  • Davidovich Fokina most recently played on August 9, 2022, a 6-1, 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 15-ranked Diego Schwartzman in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.
  • Kyrgios has played 24.2 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches) in his 42 matches this year (across all court types).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kyrgios has won 91.4% of his games on serve, and 21.0% on return.
  • On hard courts, Kyrgios has won 25.3% of his return games and 91.0% of his service games.
  • Through 38 matches this year, Davidovich Fokina has played 27.0 games per match (24.3 in three-set matches) and won 50.4% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Thus far this year, Davidovich Fokina has won 28.1% of his return games and 72.8% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Davidovich Fokina has won 72.2% of his games on serve, and 23.1% on return.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1013784089h
Hockey

How to Watch Czechia vs Latvia in IIHF World Juniors

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Francisco Cerundolo at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Denis Shapovalov at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Filip Krajinovic vs. Daniel Evans at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Sebastian Baez at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Diego Schwartzman vs. Alex Molcan at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Alex Molcan vs. Diego Schwartzman at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Aslan Karatsev at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Francisco Cerundolo vs. Roberto Bautista Agut at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago