How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Western & Southern Open
Nick Kyrgios and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina are on track to compete in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 14, and you can see it on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Kyrgios vs. Davidovich Fokina Matchup Info
|Nick Kyrgios
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
37
World Rank
36
33-9
2022 Match Record
18-20
69-29
2022 Set Record
50-50
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Nick Kyrgios vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Kyrgios was defeated 6-7, 7-6, 1-6 against Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open.
- Davidovich Fokina most recently played on August 9, 2022, a 6-1, 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 15-ranked Diego Schwartzman in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.
- Kyrgios has played 24.2 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches) in his 42 matches this year (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kyrgios has won 91.4% of his games on serve, and 21.0% on return.
- On hard courts, Kyrgios has won 25.3% of his return games and 91.0% of his service games.
- Through 38 matches this year, Davidovich Fokina has played 27.0 games per match (24.3 in three-set matches) and won 50.4% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Davidovich Fokina has won 28.1% of his return games and 72.8% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Davidovich Fokina has won 72.2% of his games on serve, and 23.1% on return.
How To Watch
August
14
2022
Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)