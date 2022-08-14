How to watch Nikoloz Basilashvili vs. Mackenzie McDonald at the Western & Southern Open

Mackenzie McDonald and Nikoloz Basilashvili are on track to compete in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 14, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Mackenzie McDonald vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili at the Western & Southern Open

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, August 14

Sunday, August 14 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

McDonald vs. Basilashvili Matchup Info

Mackenzie McDonald Nikoloz Basilashvili 72 World Rank 29 17-22 2022 Match Record 13-21 48-53 2022 Set Record 32-48 National Bank Open Last Tournament Hamburg European Open Round of 64 Last Result Round of 32

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili Recent Performance